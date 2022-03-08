CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 237.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 366.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 32,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,356 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 194.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 754.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

