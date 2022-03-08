Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,920,000 after buying an additional 179,681 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 141,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 62.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 230,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 88,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.16 and a twelve month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

