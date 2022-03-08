Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,524 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Arconic stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

