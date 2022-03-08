Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $635,000 Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $164.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.34. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $53,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,838 shares of company stock worth $539,947. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.