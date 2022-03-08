Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 762,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after acquiring an additional 134,501 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 727,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,946,000 after acquiring an additional 131,828 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSP opened at $223.66 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -144.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,292 shares of company stock worth $3,206,574. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

