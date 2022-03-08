Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

