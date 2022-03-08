Curate (XCUR) Hits Market Cap of $10.46 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Curate has a total market cap of $10.46 million and $754,892.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00003250 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Curate has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00104704 BTC.

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,339,784 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

