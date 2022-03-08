Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTOS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 246.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

