CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,352 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $104.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

