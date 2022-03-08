CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTMX. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $3.76 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,420,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,257,697 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 977,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 742,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after buying an additional 697,287 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

