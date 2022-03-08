D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,499.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 103,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 97,450 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE DHI opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.12. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,423 shares of company stock worth $11,532,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.