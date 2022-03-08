DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Short Interest Update

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DallasNews in the third quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DallasNews during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of DallasNews during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DallasNews during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DallasNews during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DallasNews alerts:

NASDAQ:DALN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,092. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96. DallasNews has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. DallasNews’s payout ratio is -78.05%.

About DallasNews (Get Rating)

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.