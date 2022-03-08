Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.78.

Several research firms have commented on DAR. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 44,494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

