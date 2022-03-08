Datamine (DAM) Hits Market Cap of $183,877.58

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $183,877.58 and $2,609.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.79 or 0.00284449 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004476 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.90 or 0.01283523 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003261 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,140,662 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

