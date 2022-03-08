DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $944,752.96 and $667,308.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,350.43 or 0.99959761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00073997 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.74 or 0.00259969 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00022060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014248 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001330 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.