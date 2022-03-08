David W. Hult Sells 23,848 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $188.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

