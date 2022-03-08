Deeper Network (DPR) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.52 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $110.25 million and $1.52 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0883 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.32 or 0.06658840 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,053.09 or 0.99432864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046535 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

