DeRace (DERC) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.06 Million

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One DeRace coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003588 BTC on exchanges. DeRace has a market cap of $64.99 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeRace has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.37 or 0.06648102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,632.84 or 0.99766171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046578 BTC.

About DeRace

DeRace's total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,770,000 coins.

DeRace Coin Trading

