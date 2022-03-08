Desjardins Raises Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$20.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.27.

Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

