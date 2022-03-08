Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target to $39.00

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CPSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

CPSI opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $504.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $151,716 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.