Diana Shipping Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 77,683 call options on the company. This is an increase of 9,562% compared to the average daily volume of 804 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 860,453 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 6,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 686,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 676,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 511,965 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 502,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Diana Shipping by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 305,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

DSX opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

