Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 761,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,035 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after buying an additional 44,014 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 63.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after buying an additional 367,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 19.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 109,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 50.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNA opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $196.92 million, a PE ratio of -616.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUNA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

