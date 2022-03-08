Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.43 Million Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,577,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 321,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 56,411 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 21,783 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 106.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLP. Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Aegis increased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

