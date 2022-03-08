Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 57.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

PAC opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $98.64 and a 52 week high of $155.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAC. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.