Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Acacia Research by 78.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 6,283 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $29,592.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $176.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.47. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

