Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,135 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $1,334,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMBM. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.33.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

