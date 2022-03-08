Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 15.10 Per Share

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON DLG opened at GBX 255.91 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 296.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 291.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.60 ($4.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24.

DLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.51) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.87) to GBX 307 ($4.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 335.43 ($4.40).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

