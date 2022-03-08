Diversified Trust Co Acquires 3,115 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.24. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.