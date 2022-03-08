Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average of $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

