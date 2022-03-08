Diversified Trust Co Has $632,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 509.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average is $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.63 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

