Diversified Trust Co Makes New $732,000 Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.44.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

