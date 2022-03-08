Diversified Trust Co Sells 112 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.70.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock valued at $43,579,057. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $174.80 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $174.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $466.31 and its 200 day moving average is $575.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

