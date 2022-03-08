DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Trimble by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trimble by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Trimble by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.32 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

