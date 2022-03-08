DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FOX by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in FOX by 2,771.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

