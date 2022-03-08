DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.43 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

NYSE ALLY opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.