DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.64 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 229,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

