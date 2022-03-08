DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.42 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

