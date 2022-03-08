Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,255 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.79. The stock had a trading volume of 222,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,132. The firm has a market cap of $363.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.04 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.32.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

