Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,485 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.20. 200,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,171,726. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

