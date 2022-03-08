Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after buying an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $551,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $54.42. 628,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,244,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $226.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

