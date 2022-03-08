Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 119 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,172,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $614.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $618.69 and a 200-day moving average of $623.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.60 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,028 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,172. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

