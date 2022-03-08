Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Dollar General by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.79.

DG stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.59. The stock had a trading volume of 32,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,215. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.63.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

