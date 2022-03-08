Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives $9.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWXZF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

CWXZF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. 9,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,607. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

