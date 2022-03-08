Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DORM. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of DORM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 131,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.05. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $88.43 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,049,000 after purchasing an additional 98,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.