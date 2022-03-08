DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of DOYU stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 197,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,852. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
