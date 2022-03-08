Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (DORE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its Final quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of LON DORE traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 102.75 ($1.35). The company had a trading volume of 116,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,974. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.56.

Get Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

In other news, insider Joanna de Montgros purchased 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,232.27 ($5,545.43).

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (Get Rating)

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.