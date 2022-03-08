Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOCS stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,814,420.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Doximity by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

