DraftKings’ (DKNG) Hold Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their hold rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. Northland Securities decreased their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of DKNG opened at $18.05 on Friday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 714,023 shares of company stock valued at $15,708,503. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

