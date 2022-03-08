DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DD stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.19. 33,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,598. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

