DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

DURECT stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.32. DURECT has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the third quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in DURECT by 330.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DURECT by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DURECT by 25.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DURECT by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 50,122 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

